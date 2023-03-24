COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State University student said a strange incident Wednesday inside Scott House Residence Hall left hear feeling uneasy.

Police arrested a man Friday just before 5 p.m. after they said he went inside a dorm two days earlier and frightened a woman while she was in the shower. The man has no affiliation with the university, according to police.

The student, a woman, asked to remain anonymous out of concern for her safety. She was spooked, but said she is thankful for the support she’s received.

“I was in the shower, and I just kept hearing a knocking on the door, so I stepped outside and there was a man in the bathroom next to me and he asked me to come into that shower,” she said.

At first, she thought it was a maintenance worker, but said she quickly realized it was not. She then ran back to her room and locked her door.

“I texted in our floor group chat, and no one knew who he was, and so the RAs were like, ‘Go downstairs and report this,'” she said.

She filed a report with Ohio State University Police, she said.

But in the hours before he was in police custody, this woman and other students said they felt uneasy.

“We’ve all just kind of been looking out for each other like we always do, but especially now that it’s like this can actually happen, like people can get into our building, we’re all looking out for each other,” she said.

Dylan Joseph, a sophomore, said he lives off campus but that his friends live in the residence hall right next door and they are all shaken by the incident.

“They initially were texting me in our group chat, super worried about it because this guy got in there. Who’s to say he is not going to try to get into other buildings, too?” Joseph said.

The Ohio State University Police said they believe Arrowood got inside from what they call tailgating — when a person enters after another without proper access. OSUPD Police Chief Kimberly Spears-McNatt said she wants to use this incident to remind students to always be aware of their surroundings.

“If you live in a residence hall, encourage people, if they have access to swipe in after you. Even though you want to be polite, don’t hold the door for them,” Spears-McNatt said. “If you see someone who may look like they shouldn’t be in the dorms, or you have concerns don’t hesitate to reach out to us and let us come.”

OSUPD encouraged students who see anything suspicious on campus to call them immediately.