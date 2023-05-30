COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police is investigating several shootings which happened over Memorial Day weekend.

In two of the incidents, 14-year-olds were shot. Police said both are expected to be OK, but the young age of the victims is concerning to neighbors and residents.

“It’s getting worse; I don’t know where all these guns are coming from,” said a resident who did not want to be identified over safety concerns.

She’s lived in Linden for more than 30 years. On Sunday evening, there was a shooting near Manchester Avenue and Ontario Street. The neighbor said she heard at least five shots and called the police.

“It wasn’t until the next day I heard it was a kid and I just kind of shook my head and was like, ‘Here we go again,’” the neighbor said.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot while he was walking with friends when shots were fired at them from a car, according to investigators. The neighbor said it’s sad and frustrating that children are being shot.

“It’s not the first time we’ve heard about kids getting shot or shot at in this neighborhood, so I don’t really have any answers,” she said.

The shootings are frustrating to community advocates as well. Derrick Russell tries to make the Linden area safer.

“It’s so sad that at that age, them getting shot, it’s too young,” he said. “No one should be getting shot but at that age 14, it’s just way too young. We’ve got to get together and turn it around.”

The boy wasn’t the only 14-year-old shot over the holiday weekend. A 14-year-old girl was shot in Franklinton early Sunday morning. Police said she is also expected to recover, telling investigators she was caught in crossfire of two groups shooting at each other.

“At that young age, it’s sad,” Russell said. They should be enjoying the summer, taking little activities, doing activities, and having fun. At that age, it shouldn’t be like the wild, wild west.”

Both shootings are still being investigated. Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.