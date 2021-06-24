Weekend motorcycle crash kills Columbus man

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a weekend motorcycle crash that killed a 59-year-old Columbus man.

The crash happened around 10:54 a.m. Sunday.

Police say John S. Hogan was traveling eastbound on Sullivant Ave. approaching Helen St. on a 1986 Harley Davidson.

They say Hogan’s bike left the roadway on the south side of Sullivant Ave. and crashed into a metal handrail. Hogan was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m.

According to records, this is the 47th motor vehicle fatality within Columbus for 2021.

