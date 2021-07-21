Week-long event to spotlight Columbus BBQ restaurants

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Local barbeque restaurants and food trucks are taking part in the Jazz & Ribs Fest new event called BBQ Week.

Similar to Restaurant Week in central Ohio, Columbus Recreation and Parks launched the campaign after Jazz & Ribs Fest had to be canceled for the second straight year due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We have hundreds of thousands of people coming into the city to enjoy Jazz & Ribs Fest and while we couldn’t do it this year just because of coming out of the pandemic, we are so excited to be able to do it for 2022,” said Stephanie Garling from the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department.

Garling and her team wanted to create BBQ Week to help local food establishments make up for the revenue lost from the popular downtown festival.

“We have tons of restaurant options, we even have vegan BBQ options, so there is literally BBQ for everyone,” Garling said.

Nearly 30 restaurants and food trucks are offering daily BBQ-inspired menu specials for dine-in, carry-out, or family meal kits. All specials range in price from $10 to $40.

“It has been very, very challenging,” said Shawnta Hopkins Greene, the owner of Beyond the Brix in downtown Columbus. “Beyond the Brix opened November 1st of 2020 in the height of the pandemic.”

Greene has been looking for innovative ways to keep her business afloat during the pandemic, so BBQ Week became a great opportunity to showcase her family’s special recipes.

“My father and my aunt are really good, we do lots of BBQ pork ribs and beef ribs, my very own mac and cheese which is always a big hit here,” Greene said.

“I was really nervous about opening and starting, luckily, I live here in German Village, the community has been extremely supportive,” she added.

Columbus Recreation and Parks plans to make BBQ Week an annual event leading up to the Jazz & Ribs Fest each year.

“Our hope is that we’ll have a whole week of BBQ in Columbus,” Garling said.

“I’m really excited to be a part of leading up to what is the traditional Jazz & Rib Fest next year,” Greene said.

The event runs through Sunday. For more details on participating restaurants and food trucks taking part in BBQ Week, click here.