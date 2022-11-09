COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Following this week’s drawing for a record $2 billion-plus jackpot, Powerball began the process all over again.

After every jackpot is won, Powerball holds a drawing worth $20 million, and the longer there is no winner, the higher the jackpot grows.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 07, 14, 24, 30, and 56. The Powerball was 07 and the Power Play was 2X.

Monday’s drawing for the record $2.04 billion jackpot was delayed nearly 12 hours after a participating state needed extra time to complete “security protocols,” according to the lottery.

The jackpot was the largest lottery prize in U.S. history, surpassing the previous record by more than $300 million. It is also the second $1 billion-plus jackpot this year; a Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois won $1.337 billion on July 29.

Any winning tickets from Wednesday’s drawing are worth an estimated $20 million, which would be paid out over 29 payments across 30 years. The cash option for the jackpot is $9.8 million. By comparison, the cash payout for Monday’s (or technically Tuesday’s) drawing was nearly 100 times that at $997.6 million. Most winners opt for the cash payout, lottery statistics show.

The five largest Powerball jackpots as of Wednesday are:

$2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket, California) $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee) $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

Powerball tickets cost $2 a play, plus $1 for the Power Play multiplier.

On its website, Powerball said players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning at least one prize, and those odds stay the same no matter what the jackpot or the number of tickets sold — odds are based on the possible combinations of numbers. The odds of winning the big prize are a bit lower: 1 in 292,201,338.

In addition to the winning ticket in California, 22 winners, including a ticket sold in Lakewood, Ohio, laid claim to $1 million prizes by matching the five winning numbers. A ticket sold in Florida did the same, but by playing the Power Play, doubled the prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The first Powerball drawing was held on April 19, 1992.