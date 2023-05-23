COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been taken to a local hospital after a shooting near Wedgewood Village Apartments on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the 600 block of Wedgewood Drive at 1:36 p.m. on Tuesday after ShotSpotter detected a shooting, according to a police dispatcher. Responding medics transported the two injured to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Tuesday’s shooting in Wedgewood follows a shooting in the area last week injuring a 12-year-old boy near the Eakin Elementary School parking lot. A few weeks earlier, the west Columbus school went under a brief lockdown when a bullet grazed an 11-year-old boy several blocks away on Wedgewood Drive.

In February, Columbus expanded its contract with software provider ShotSpotter into the 0.64 square miles that cover Wedgewood Village Apartments — which the city attorney has called a place of “serious concern.” The technology detects gunfire, its location, and its direction through triangulation, and was activated in the community earlier in May.