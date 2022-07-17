COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — People going to Lower.com Field are going to want their raincoats Sunday night as the Columbus Crew takes on their in-state rival, FC Cincinnati.

Even though it’s not the best weather for a game, fans are still showing up,, with the Arena District getting busier throughout the evening.

While foot traffic in the district isn’t what it would be during more pleasant weather, fans from both teams began making their way to the area closer to game time.

The game is the 10th between Columbus and Cincinnati. The Crew has a 4-2-3 record against their in-state rival.

Fans said the rain isn’t something that’s going to bother them.

“Weather, to me, has never been a factor if you’re supporting the team, whatever the sport,” said Columbus fan David Condon. “I’ve sat and they’ve sat with me. You’re there to be there for the event and if you got the ticket, you may as well be there.”

“I’ve played the sport for years,” added Crew fan Andrew Condon. “I enjoy playing in the rain. I enjoyed going to the games at Historic Crew (Stadium), never going to miss a game.”

The game begins at 7:30 p.m.