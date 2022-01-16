COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sunday’s winter weather caused a brief shutdown of John Glenn International Airport’s two runways.

According to an airport spokesperson, both runways closed at approximately 7:10 p.m. due to an ice buildup and reopened at 7:57 p.m.

Crews at the airport will continue working through the night to keep the airfield clean.

On Sunday, there were a total of 59 delays and 36 cancelations in total at John Glenn: 14 canceled and 33 delayed departures and 22 canceled and 26 delayed arrivals.

Nationwide, 3,931 flights in to, out of, or within the United States have been delayed or canceled over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend due to the weather, according to FlightAware, a digital flight tracking and data platform.