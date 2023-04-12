COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus distillery is celebrating its bourbon with a bang this month — and they want alcohol aficionados to join them.

Watershed Distillery will host its first-ever BourbonFest on April 22 as it introduces its newest spirit, Watershed Distillery Uncut Unfiltered Bourbon. With fresh food, live music, guided bourbon tours, and a lesson on Watershed’s distillation process, BourbonFest is bringing the distillery back to its bourbon-based roots.

“Bourbon is best enjoyed with family and friends, and BourbonFest provides a new way to come together, have fun and sip some delicious bourbons,” Greg Lehman, CEO and founder of Watershed Distillery, said in a news release. “What started as a very patient journey with bourbon in 2010, has evolved into a real passion for Watershed. We are incredibly proud of the bourbons we produce today and how we have refined our craft over the years.”

  • Watershed Distillery Uncut Unfiltered Bourbon, to be exclusively released at BourbonFest. (Courtesy Photo/Watershed Distillery)
  • Watershed’s barrels for aging bourbon. (Courtesy Photo/Watershed Distillery)
  • (Courtesy Photo/Watershed Distillery)

Lehman invites bourbon lovers to descend on the distillery and enjoy the corn-based, barrel-aged liquor. Attendees can enjoy customized bourbon flights and racks of whiskey-glazed ribs while listening to the sounds of Columbus native and indie artist Angela Perley and Ohio folk band Year of the Buffalo. They’ll also have the opportunity to try — and buy — Watershed’s newest offering, an unfiltered bourbon aged four years in char-five barrels and untouched until it greets a drinker’s lips.

BourbonFest will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on April 22 at 1145 Chesapeake Ave. Tickets, available on Watershed’s website, cost $30 and include three meal/drink tickets worth $10 each. You can pre-purchase a bottle of Watershed Distillery Uncut Unfiltered Bourbon for $69.99, which will be available for pick-up from April 22 to May 4.