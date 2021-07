COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bad news for commuters in Powell as Columbus police say part of Sawmill Road is closed due to a water main break.

The break happened early Friday morning.

Police say the affected area is from Sawmill Meadows Ave. and Sawmill Road both northbound and southbound. The road is starting to buckle and isn’t safe, according to police.

No word on how long the road will be closed. Stay with NBC4i.com for the latest.