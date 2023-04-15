COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A water boil advisory has been issued for an area in northeast Columbus on Saturday morning.

The Columbus Department of Public Utilities issued a boil advisory at 10:40 a.m. for the Little Turtle area after a temporary loss of pressure at the Little Turtle district water tank. The department says people served by this tank are recommended to bring all water used for cooking and drinking to a rolling boil until further notice.

The city says this boil advisory impacts more than 725 taps in the service area.

Additionally, the department recommends using bottled water for drinking to avoid drinking possible contaminated water from the tap. Other measures to reduce possible lead exposure in the tap water include:

If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then, run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using it for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead that may have leached from plumbing.

Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead.

Clean your faucet aerator regularly.

There is no timetable when the boil advisory will be lifted. For more information, click here.