COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A cruiser dash camera captured a driver going the wrong way, said Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in a social media post.

The sheriff’s deputies picked up a report of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 70 on the west side of Franklin County on Friday, Feb. 11, just before 2:00 a.m., the post said.

The deputies put down stop sticks and brought the van to a stand-still on Interstate 70, near 270.

Juan Ruiz-Tellez, 42, was charged with an OVI and Failure To Comply.

Deputies said in the post they found open containers of both alcohol and marijuana in the suspect’s van.