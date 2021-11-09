COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two men are facing charges after a video doorbell caught them telling a resident they were Columbus Division of Police officers and asking him to open his door.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:11 a.m., Sept. 20, two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks approached the front door of a home in the area of Cleveland Avenue and I-270.

The first suspect, now identified as Dawayne Mitchell, 20, knocked on the door and stated several times that he was CPD. Mitchell then asked the resident to open the door so he could ask him some questions.

Police say video from the victim’s video doorbell shows Mitchell carrying a handgun at the time of the incident. Watch the full video above here.

When the victim asked to see Mitchell’s badge, Mitchell advised the resident he wasn’t required to show a badge and asked again for the resident to open the door.

Next, the second suspect, Tracy R. Murray, 23, then switched places with Mitchell and demanded the victim open the door, also claiming to be CPD.

When the victim did not open the door, both suspects walked away.

After investigating, police were able to identify both suspects and have issued a summons for both Mitchell and Murray on one count of impersonating an officer.