COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Investigators want the public’s help to catch a burglary suspect.

On July 4, 2021, at 5:38 pm, police said this suspect was caught on camera breaking into a detached garage in the 1300 block of Cole St. near I-70E & Miller Ave.

Police said the person stole a power washer, tools, and other items. Anyone with info on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Det. Vozar at 614-645-2071 or jvozar@columbuspolice.org.