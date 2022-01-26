COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A police chase of a stolen car occurred in Columbus Tuesday evening after the vehicle was stolen in Hamilton. You can watch the full chase in the video player above courtesy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s office.

The stolen vehicle hit a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K9 vehicle in the area of Kimberly Parkway and Hamilton Road at approximately 5:10 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. The deputy was not injured.

The stolen vehicle was pursued approximately 12 miles by several cruisers and a police helicopter north on I-71, where it flipped in the area of the North Broadway exit.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is believed there were four suspects — three juveniles and an adult — inside the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was then involved in an accident during the pursuit on I-71 and Cooke Road around 5:30 p.m. causing the car to flip on its side.

One person was taken to Children’s Nationwide Hospital was in stable condition.

Police say this criminal investigation is ongoing.