COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking help identifying a person accused of stealing a tip jar from a Downtown business.

Police say about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, a man entered a business in the 100 block of South High Street. He spoke to the employee, and while the employee’s back was turned, grabbed the tip jar and left.

Police released two photos and one video of the incident:

Photo released by Columbus, Ohio, police of a man accused of stealing a tip jar on Dec. 13, 2021

Photo released by Columbus, Ohio, police of a man accused of stealing a tip jar on Dec. 13, 2021

Anyone with information may contact Det. Zachary Rosen at 614-645-1435 or zrosen@columbuspolice.org, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. You may remain anonymous.