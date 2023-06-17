COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands are in downtown Columbus for the 2023 Stonewall Columbus Pride March and Festival.

NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall will be hosting the march along High Street with Amber Nicole and Virginia West. You can watch the full march live in the video player above.

High Street will be closed for the parade from Rich Street to Buttles Avenue and will not reopen until 3 p.m. The parade will lead to the festival, which Stonewall expects to be the largest crowd in history for a Columbus pride festival, with more than 250 vendors featured.

Among the early highlights of the parade was a proposal. You can watch the special moment in the player below.

For a full guide on this weekend’s events, click here.