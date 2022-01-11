COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A west Columbus ramp was closed Tuesday morning while firefighters extinguished a tractor trailer fire.

Just after 8 a.m., a tractor-trailer fire was reported on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to I-270 northbound.

Traffic camera videos showed the back end of the tractor trailer engulfed in flames prior to firefighters arriving on scene.

Once firefighters arrived, the flames were quickly extinguished.

There is no information on any injuries at this time.

The ramp was closed because of the fire but has since reopened.