COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The owner of a stolen work truck was able to get his vehicle back and got video of the culprits thanks to the help of a GPS and dashcam.

A Facebook post from Columbus police states that on Monday, the victim had his work truck stolen from in front of his house at about 6:26 a.m. Later, the victim found the truck using a GPS tracker, and was able to pull dash camera video filmed of the suspects when they stole it.

NBC4 has blurred the image of the second suspect due to the possibility they may be a juvenile.

Police asked anyone with information about this crime or the suspects to call Det. Beard at 614-645-2091 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.