COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Stonewall Columbus Pride March and Festival is here for its first in-person celebration in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Friday’s celebrations at Goodale Park, the festivities continue Saturday with Stonewall’s Pride March at Broad and High Streets, moving north on High Street to Buttles Avenue and landing at Goodale Park.

The Central Ohio Transit Authority will be providing daily service for those attending Pride. COTA’s hours of operations are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., with final run each night at 10 p.m. Fare is $2 per adult, $1 per child under 12, and children under 5 ride at no charge.

On Saturday morning, stops will not be serviced along the parade’s route during the event. Several lines will be rerouted and continuing through the end of the march. View the affected lines and other details here.

For the Saturday march, Rich and High Streets will be closed to Buttles Avenue.