COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking help identifying an accused porch pirate.

Police say that about 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 29, a woman took a package from the front door of an apartment in the 4000 block of Eastbury Woods Drive.

Two photos and one video of the suspect were released. In the video, the suspect appears to notice a doorbell camera recording her, so she ducks below as she walks past.

Photo of a woman accused of package theft in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 29, 2021

Anyone with information may contact Sgt. Jeff Spencer at 614-645-4474 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. You may remain anonymous.