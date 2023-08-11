COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4’s Puppy with a Purpose is moving on to higher learning, but there’s one more chance to see him live before he faces his next challenge.

Brutus, who is preparing to become a full-service assistance dog through Canine Companions, will be turned in at Canine Companion’s graduation ceremony. The event is for nine students and their new service and facility dogs who will graduate after a final two-week training period before returning to their homes to adjust to life together.

It also marks the beginning of Brutus’ next phase of professional training, when he will be turned over by his handler Nicole Carroll, who has served as Brutus’ puppy raiser for 18 months.

The training will take nine months, after which he will be paired with a person in need of a service dog. They will then stay at New Albany’s North Central Campus for two weeks, where Canine Companions trains service dogs to serve children, adults and veterans with disabilities. The service dogs can also be paired with a facilitator working in a health care, education or courtroom setting.

Friday’s ceremony will take place at New Leash Hall, from 1 to 3 p.m. You can watch Brutus and the nine graduating pairs via live stream here. Brutus can also be followed on his facebook and instagram pages, where updates will be provided throughout his journey.

Congratulations, Brutus. NBC4 and all your followers are so proud of you!