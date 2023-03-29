COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have identified two suspects wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in the South Linden section of the city last year.

According to police, murder charges have been filed against Evan O. Jones, 32, and Jermaine G. Johnson, 32, for the November shooting death of Anthony L. Elmore.

On Nov. 22, 2022, at 7:33 p.m., Columbus police officers responded to the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue. At the scene, officers found Elmore suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:44 p.m.

Anyone with any information on Jones or Johnson is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.