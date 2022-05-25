COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a fatal shooting in southwest Columbus earlier this month.

According to Columbus police, Brad A. Madison, 35, is wanted in connection with the May 16 death of Brandon Joiner, 33.

Officers responded at 2:39 a.m. on May 16 to the area of State Route 104 at Haul Road for a crash. When officers arrived, they found the car crashed into the median barrier.

Joiner was found a short distance away from the crashed car suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:53 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).