COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old boy accused of killing a 21-year-old man at a Hilltop gas station last year.

William Armstead, 16, has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery in connection to the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Combs in December 2022. David Johnson III, 20, and a second 16-year-old suspect have also been arrested for the incident.

A security camera captured the group just before midnight on Dec. 13, as they walked into a Sunoco gas station at West Broad Street and Harris Avenue. One of them was holding a gun and attempted to rob someone inside when Combs tried to intervene, according to a CPD arrest warrant affidavit.

Combs punched one of the suspects, and the group then pushed him outside and knocked him down onto the pavement. Witnesses told police that while Combs was still on the ground, all three suspects allegedly drew guns, and one of them shot him. Medical crews took Combs to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:56 a.m. the next day.

Johnson III was mistakenly released from jail before the deadly shooting. Police previously arrested him in November on charges including child endangerment and involuntary manslaughter after his 1-year-old died of a fentanyl overdose.

An officer who regularly works near the gas station identified Johnson from the security camera footage, saying in the affidavit that he recognized Johnson as someone he “had dealt with” before.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.