Warrant issued for man believed to be involved in SE Columbus homicide

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Monday’s homicide on the 2100 block of Haviland Dr.

Columbus police say they are looking to charge 32-year old Brandon Lee Smith with murder.

They believe Smith shot Donnie R. Ferguson, 43, who was found around 10 p.m. Monday with multiple gunshot wounds. Ferguson later died at a local hospital.

Police say a confrontation with another person earlier in the day may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Ohio State parking & traffic changes you need to know before heading to the Shoe

NBC4 Midday - Biden on vaccines

Woman searching for people who drove to Denver with her dad on 9/11 after Ohio flight was grounded

Retired firefighter remembers days spend at "Ground Zero"

President Biden announces vaccine requirement

Columbus City Schools encourages vaccines, not mandating like Los Angeles

More Local News