Warrant issued for man believed to be involved in SE Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Monday’s homicide on the 2100 block of Haviland Dr.

Columbus police say they are looking to charge 32-year old Brandon Lee Smith with murder.

They believe Smith shot Donnie R. Ferguson, 43, who was found around 10 p.m. Monday with multiple gunshot wounds. Ferguson later died at a local hospital.

Police say a confrontation with another person earlier in the day may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.