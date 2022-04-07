COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged with murder following the Dec. 17, 2021 fire at a club in east Columbus.

Records in Franklin County Municipal Court show police have issued a warrant for Nazeeh Yatkin, 39, bearing a murder charge.

According to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, the body of Jonathan Pryor, 46, was found on the morning of Dec. 17 as firefighters extinguished a fire inside Columbus Confidential Gentlemen’s Club on the 1900 block of Lake Club Drive.

Pryor was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office has ruled his death a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Columbus police at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).