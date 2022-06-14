COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police said an arrest warrant has been issued to a woman who is accused of felonious assault after allegedly hitting another woman with her car and dragged her several blocks.

According to CPD, at about 2:20 a.m. on June 3, officers were called to the 1300 block of Sullivant Ave. on the report of a pedestrian injured after a hit-skip crash.

Police say the suspect, Micki Smith, 33, intentionally hit the 53-year-old female suspect with her car and dragged her for several blocks before leaving the scene.

After speaking to witnesses, investigators determined that Smith was heard yelling at the victim in the parking lot of a local corner store prior to striking her with the vehicle.

Detectives have filed a felonious assault arrest warrant for Smith.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.