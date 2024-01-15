COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many people in the City of Columbus are relying on warming centers to escape the bitter cold.

Dozens of people found warmth Monday at Columbus’ only official open warming center, Thompson Park Community Center. Usually, people could find shelter at the city’s different library branches and community centers, but those are closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Columbus chose the Thompson Park Community Center on Dennison Avenue based on need.

Those staying at the center Monday said they are grateful for the chance to get warm, but hope to see more open throughout the week.

“It is freezing, and we all need a way to stay warm,” said a woman at the warming center.

These warming centers are some community members’ best shot at escaping the cold. They have activities to keep people busy and other organizations have been bringing the people food.

“The warming centers are amazing,” the woman said. “The people that go into it are absolutely incredible.”

Dominique Shank with the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department said they typically open five warming centers; however, she said that traffic at four other centers on Sunday was low.

“So the greatest need was at this location between yesterday (Sunday) and today,” Shank said. “We had about 75 residents come in to get warm and here throughout the day, in and out.”

All are welcome, even pets. But this Columbus warming center is not open through the night. City leaders said a good resource for those in need is the Community Shelter Board, which will connect people with an open shelter bed for a warm night’s sleep.

As for the rest of the week, the city said it will reassess and decide if more warming centers are needed; those updates will be made on the department’s social media pages.

“So usually, per our policy, we assess the weather at 20 degrees or below,” Shank said. “Today we’re looking at 8 degrees. So, it was fitting to open up this center today, but again, we assessed our warming centers by need and by need in the community. We will reassess again today based off of weather and throughout the week.”

The warming center at Thompson Park Community Center is open until 9 p.m. when it is open.