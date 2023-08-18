COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a little over three months on Fourth Street in downtown Columbus, the city’s only Jackie O’s location will welcome its second of two eateries: Goood Friends.

Goood Friends — purposefully stylized with three o’s rather than two — is a sister restaurant of Wario’s Beef and Pork, an East Coast-influenced sandwich carry-out in the Arena District. Goood Friends should be slinging subs from Jackie O’s by Friday, Aug. 25, said Nate Fagan, an administrative team member at Wario’s.

The team at Wario’s is excited to work alongside their new “friends” at the brewery, a recent downtown addition, Fagan said.

“They bring such a great energy to the city, and we want to match that energy,” he said.

Wario’s is eyeing adding new locations of their own, growing from the one on Nationwide Boulevard. But Fagan made it clear that the Goood Friends menu at Jackie O’s will draw from a different region in the country.

“It’s going to be paying homage to all the Midwest greats you grew up with as a kid,” Fagan said in an interview.

That will include chicken sandwiches and smash burgers, among other delicacies. The sandwich offerings also won’t be quite as large as what is signature at Wario’s, according to Fagan.

“This is going to be a little more dialed in for the common consumer,” he said. “The sandwiches are definitely hefty, but not outrageous.”

Goood Friends hasn’t settled on hours yet, but Fagan said they are going to try and mimic the brewery’s hours as much as they can, meaning lunch hours some days and late nights Friday and Saturday.

Jackie O’s opens at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon on Fridays, and 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays — closing at 10 p.m. every day but Saturday and Sunday, when it closes at midnight.

The brewery first started serving its popular craft beers in May. It also boasts a food truck serving Bagel Street Deli sandwiches, which also originated in Athens.