Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns in-person in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Walk to End Alzheimer’s returned in-person Sunday at the Columbus Commons.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall was the emcee for the walk, which raises money for Alzheimer’s research and care and support for local families with a loved one diagnosed with the disease.

More than 1,000 people attended the event with several other supporters choosing to walk in their own neighborhoods.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, more than 220,000 of them Ohioans.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest fundraiser the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter has each year.

“The Alzheimer’s Association provides care and support in every community across this country,” said Alzheimer’s Association of Central Ohio Executive Director Vince McGrail. “We have chapters all across the country that are having walks like today, 625 across the country. The money raised helps people locally that need help. We also fund some of the best and brightest researchers to end this disease.”

So far, the organization has raised more than $575,000 toward a 2021 goal of $750,000. Colleen Marshall and the Alzheimer’s Association will also be walking this Saturday, Oct. 2, in Delaware.