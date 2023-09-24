COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and NBC4 is proud to be a sponsor of Central Ohio’s Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Nearly 2,500 participants took to Columbus Commons Sunday for the annual event, showing support for or remembering those who are battling or have died from the disease.

More than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s and that number can top 16 million by 2050.

For many, Sunday’s walk was a day of remembrance and sadness, but also a day for gratitude to be surrounded by loved ones.

“I’d say it’s happy but it’s also sad,” walker Kara Paine said. “Just, it brings back a lot of the memories of the things that happened that we dealt with, but you have to look at the good side, too.”

The Alzheimer’s Association has a goal to raise $810,000 from this walk for the fight against Alzheimer’s, with the amount sitting at $715,000. You can contribute to the fight by clicking here.

There are two more walks in the region scheduled for 2023: Oct. 7 in Delaware and Oct. 14 in Springfield. Click here for more information.