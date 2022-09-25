COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease research took to Columbus’ streets Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter has raised more than $600,000 toward its 2022 goal of raising $820,000.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall emceed the opening ceremony.

Starting at 2 p.m., walkers took to Rich Street, then moved down Washington Boulevard, and right on West Broad Street. From there, it was on to South Civic Center Drive, and then back to Rich Street.

The Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter serves Marion, Delaware, Marysville, Lancaster, Circleville, Columbus and all the cities across 10 counties in central Ohio.

For more information on the central Ohio chapter, click here.