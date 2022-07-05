COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Wahlburgers, the burger chain founded by actor and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Paul, is opening this month inside Hollywood Casino.

Marking the first Wahlburgers in central Ohio, the casual dining restaurant and bar chain will open July 18. Wahlburgers had announced the location in February, replacing Take 2 Grill.

Hollywood Casino is adjacent to two auto dealerships and an RV dealership owned by Mark Wahlberg, in partnership with Michigan-based dealer Jay Feldman.

“This opportunity made perfect sense, given our desire to work with exciting brands that will

continue to drive guests to our property,” said Jennifer Miglionico, vice president of marketing for Hollywood Casino. “The Mark Wahlberg dealerships and Hollywood connection only made this an even more obvious reason for a partnership with this great brand.”

Along with the signature Wahlburgers fresh ground beef burgers, the menu will feature sandwiches, entrée salads, loaded tots, and milkshakes. Inside, guests will also find photos and memorabilia honoring the Wahlberg family.

The location will be owned and operated by Penn National Gaming, owners of Hollywood Casino. Founded in 2011, the food chain now has more than 90 locations, including spots in Cleveland and Cincinnati, and was the subject of the Emmy-nominated television series “Wahlburgers” which debuted in 2014 on A&E.

Wahlburgers joins a slew of favorites inside the casino, including Mikey’s Last Night Slice added in March 2021 and Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace last fall. The 160,000-square-foot casino is also home to The Lounge at Final Cut Steak and Seafood, O.H. Sports Bar, and Zen Noodle.

Guests can visit Wahlburgers from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Learn more at wahlburgers.com.