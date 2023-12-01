Watch the Facebook livestream of the opening ceremony in the player above. (Courtesy Video/Wadsworth Griswold House)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The spirit of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” lives on at a house in Wadsworth, Ohio.

The Wadsworth Griswold House, at 173 Duane Lane, has been lit for the 11th year in a row, and “it’s a beaut.”

Homeowner Greg Osterland sought to recreate the iconic Griswold house from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” since childhood. The tradition of watching the movie with his family every Christmas Eve fueled his passion and made him an expert in exterior illumination.

The display comes complete with 25,000 lights adorning the outside of the house, the “Family Truckster” topped with the Griswold’s Christmas tree and cousin Eddie, standing outside his RV.

Wadsworth Griswold House (Photo Credit: Wadsworth Griswold House)

During the official lighting ceremony, which takes place every year on the day after Thanksgiving, Osterland told visitors about the deeper purpose behind their annual endeavor.

“Every year we raise money for Great Strides cystic fibrosis research,” said Osterland. “This is our 11th year of doing this, our goal is $11,000. We haven’t even lit the house and we’re at $4,000. We’re so excited, 100% of any donations go right there, We love it!”

He also explained how he keeps the cost of the electric bill down compared with his cinematic counterparts.

“These are LEDs,” said Osterland “I always wanted to let people know, when we turn on these LEDs, 30 days, Clark Griswold would have spent over $2,000, on electric bills. Ours is under $25.”

The house, located about an hour and 45 minutes from Columbus, is illuminated every night through the holiday season from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. through New Year’s Day night.

Visitors can contribute to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Great Strides by donating at the house or by visiting Osterland’s dedicated website.