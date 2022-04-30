COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several volunteers gathered to take part in the city’s first Cleaner Columbus event Saturday.

NBC4 was a proud sponsor of the event.

Many people demonstrated how much they love where they live by canvassing local neighborhoods and trying to clear out as much litter and debris as possible.

Despite the morning rain, volunteers met at Wolfe Park to pick up all the tools needed to clean up the city.

Columbus City Councilmember Emmanuel Remy said even spending an hour or two to clean up neighborhood streets and blocks makes a big difference in the community.

Saturday was the first of many Cleaner Columbus events in the future.

“Our initiative is to get people aware and make sure that they understand that this is easy to do, to really make an impact in the community, and to demonstrate how they love where they live,” Remy said.

Remy also hopes the event will inspire individuals and families to take some time and get out and clean up their own neighborhoods on a regular basis.