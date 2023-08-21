COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Fifty volunteers are needed to help set up a 9/11 memorial at the Ohio Statehouse.

The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board (CSRAB) is looking for 50 people to help install a flag display in commemoration of the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 7 and ending Tuesday, Sept. 12, the installation will consist of 2,977 flags representing each of the victims who died in the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and on Flight 93.

A brief ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 on the West Plaza of the Ohio Statehouse to inaugurate the memorial, with the volunteers installing the flags following the event. The installation is expected to last from 5:45 p.m. until 7:15 p.m.

CSRAB is also looking for volunteers to straighten the flags on Sept. 8, 9, and 10 as well as to uninstall the display on Sept. 12 at noon.

The memorial will stand from Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. until Sept. 12 at 12 p.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact Dayna Jalkanen at 614-728-2697 or email djalkanen@ohiostatehouse.org. The deadline to volunteer is Thursday, Aug. 31.