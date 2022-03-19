COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds of volunteers teamed up to make Columbus a little cleaner Saturday.

KickButt Columbus is an annual event put on by the city with a goal to bring awareness to cigarette butts and other litter problems across the city.

Saturday’s focus was on the roadways, specifically the entrance and exit ramps to I-71 and I-70 as well as state routes 315 and 104.

It was the first time the event has been held since the pandemic forced shutdowns.

Volunteers say the pandemic changed their perspectives and that giving back maybe a bigger part of all of our lives.

“I think there was a shift these last couple of years where people are looking outside of themselves and expecting more from them and their community,” said volunteer, Varsey Laurelle.

Organizers of the event say the city needs the extra help more than ever and even if you can’t pick up trash, there are ways to give back.

“Litter is the only completely solvable problem,” said Aryeh Alex, with the City of Columbus. “We can change and reduce litter completely by changing our behavior.”

Trash collected Saturday will be picked up over the next few days. In the weeks to come, several other cleanups will take place throughout the city.

For more information on how you can help keep Columbus clean, click here.