COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Last week, an Oklahoma news anchor began suffering a medical episode while on air, leading experts to spread a renewed warning about stroke signs and symptoms.

Julie Chin, a longtime journalist with KJRN in Tulsa, Ok., suffered the episode in the middle of a newscast. Later, she shared on social media that doctors told her she likely experienced the start of a stroke.

Dr. B. J. Hicks, a vascular neurologist for OhioHealth, said warning signs typically included things like sudden vision loss, numbness, or slurred speech.

While strokes can happen to anyone at any time, Hicks warns they tend to occur later in life and are even more common in women. He adds that if you or someone you know thinks they are having a stroke, time is of the essence.

“With each 15-minute interval, you’re tremendously increasing your risk of having permanent disability,” Hicks said. “So, although one may have a lot of things going for them — a younger age, an otherwise healthy situation — we really don’t want to gamble with the sort of a thing. So, time is just oh so critical.”

Hicks said strokes are the number one cause of disability in the United States, with more than 800,000 people suffering from strokes each year.