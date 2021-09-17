Violent night in Columbus: Shootings leave four people dead in 12-hour span

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a series of shootings across the city that left four people dead in less than 12 hours of each other.

Late Thursday night, police were called to an area near S. Nelson and E. Main streets, where they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say it appears the victim was shot behind a tire shop in the area before stumbling into the street and collapsing. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

That shooting happened less than an hour after a fatal shooting on Gilbert Street, near Newton Street. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The late night shootings came after more violence earlier in the day.

Kaliaf D. Ivory

Around 6 p.m., Thursday, a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a vehicle along Floral Circle on the west side. He also died from his injuries.

Before that, at 3 p.m., a shooting in the University District, near N. 4th Street and 19th Avenue left 24-year-old Quinten Fuller dead. Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Kaliaf D. Ivory, 26, in connection to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on any of these shootings to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.