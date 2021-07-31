Violent night in Columbus as police investigate two more shootings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two more shootings overnight had Columbus police very busy.

The first happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K on the 8300 block of Sancus Boulevard.

When they arrived, officers say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his foot and arm.

Two other people told police they may also have been targeted by the gunman, but they were not injured.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

Police say it appears the shooting was the result of a road rage incident. The victim said he was driving southbound on Sancus Boulevard when two vehicles forced him to turn into the gas station. The victim was shot as he got out of his vehicle.

Police are looking for suspects in this incident.

Another shooting took place near the North Market in downtown Columbus.

Police were called to Park and Spruce streets around 2:10 Saturday morning.

Officers say they found two gunshot victims with wounds to their legs. Both were transported to The Wexner Medical Center for treatment and are expected to recover.

Anyone with information on any of the overnight shootings is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).