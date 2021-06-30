Vigil set for tonight for teen killed in shooting last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — “This is the longest I’ve not talked to her.”

Those were the words of Seneca Ridley-Turner, as she discussed her daughter, Makenzi Ridley.

“I don’t have my child,” she said. “I want my child, so it’s just all bad.”

According to Columbus Police, Ridley was at a large gathering outside of the Far East Recreation Center last Thursday when shots were fired and she was killed.

Ridley, 17, had recently graduated from Northland High School. She also completed her cosmetology requirements from Columbus Downtown High School.

According to her mother, she was accepted into four colleges and planned to attend Wilberforce University. Ridley’s dream was to become a cosmetologist.

“She wanted to start businesses, or a business, and she had plans on going to college,” Ridley-Turner said. “Makenzi was trying to live.”

Now, Ridley-Turner and Ridley’s father are hoping the person or people who killed their daughter are caught.

“Just to know that they’re just walking around like nothing happened, it wouldn’t sit well with me at all, so I just want justice for my daughter,” said Ridley’s father, Chauncey Cumberlander.

So far, there have been no arrests and on Wednesday, police said there were no new details on the case.

Ridley’s parents said they planned to join their daughter’s friends for a vigil Wednesday evening at the Retreat at Turnberry.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Columbus police at (614) 645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).