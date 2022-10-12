COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Friends and family of 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks remembered her life Wednesday with a vigil at Franklin Park, where she was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

Kendricks’ father, Clarence Roberts, said his daughter will be remembered for so much more than what happened at the park Monday

Many of those at the vigil held photos of Kendricks and wore red in her memory. Many said Lovely Kendricks’ name was perfect for her because everything about her was lovely.

One of those who spoke thanked Kendricks’ parents for sharing her with the world, while another who worked with Kendricks at concessions at Clippers games said the line would be around to corner just to get things from her.

Roberts and Kendricks’ mother, Doris Moore, said Tuesday their daughter was a ball of fun, and someone at the vigil said Kendricks was the type of person who could turn a frown upside down.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, Columbus police named 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. as the suspect in the shooting.

In addition to remembering Kendricks’ life, people at the vigil also changed for justice for her. Many of them also called for an end to the violence in Columbus, calling on the community and parents to come together to end it.