COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A vigil was held for a Columbus teen who was shot and killed by SWAT officers three years ago Tuesday.

Friends and family of Julius Tate Jr. gathered on Mount Vernon Avenue in Columbus where he died in 2018. He was 16 years old.

Investigators say Tate was shot after he pulled a gun on an undercover officer who was posing as a potential buyer of an online item, all part of an investigation into a series of armed robbery in that neighborhood.

No officers were charged with any wrongdoing in the incident.

Supporters at the vigil called for the new county prosecutor to reassess and review the case.