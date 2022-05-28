COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with a retail theft last month.

According to Columbus police, the woman was inside a store on the 2100 block of East 5th Avenue on April 10 at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Police said the woman was making a cash purchase at the register when the store employee stepped a few feet away to help a co-worker. In the video, the cash drawer can be seen opening and then the suspect waits a few seconds before reaching over the counter and taking money from the drawer.

According to the video, the suspect can then be seen allegedly putting the money into her handbag and leaving the store, with the employee climbing over the counter to follow her. The suspect managed to get away, police said.

Police did not say how much money the woman allegedly stole from the store.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-1435.

Suspect wanted in connection with allegedly stealing cash from the register of an east Columbus store in April 2022.

