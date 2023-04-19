COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department is investigating an assault of an umpire at a softball game Tuesday night at Berliner Park.

Dominque Shank, the community relations chief for Columbus Recreation and Parks, said the department has heard about arguments over bad calls, but it had never escalated to what played out this time around.

The Recs and Parks Department confirmed there would be an investigation into the altercation captured on video. It was before an adult softball game Tuesday night on a field at Berliner Park that a verbal altercation began to brew. The video shows a participant with the yellow jersey exchanging words with the umpire. It’s when the umpire said that the player is being thrown out of the game that things turn physical.

Shank said the department is not naming the player or the umpire at this time, but that the investigation could result in the player being banned permanently from any activities.

“So there will be an investigation by the Recreation and Parks Department,” she said. “There is camera footage, so it’s pretty clear as to what happened, and no matter what the disagreement was, we do not expect our staff official and players to resort to this type of violence.”

A spokesperson for Columbus police said no incident reports have been filed over the altercation. The recreation department said the umpire is doing OK and is unsure if he will be pressing charges.