COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are offering a cash reward for information after a suspect modified a handgun to automatically fire at three victims last month in Columbus.

Officers went around 2:15 a.m. on March 4 the 3400 block of Sullivant Avenue on a report of a shooting, according to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers. When they got there, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition while the second victim refused care and remained at the scene, authorities said. However, a third victim then arrived at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound that was driven by a friend.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect who appears to have a modified handgun with a “switch” on it. The mod, which Columbus police said they have seen more of in recent months, allows a gun to fire fully automatically.

The camera showed the suspect firing the gun rapidly at the victims. He then partially stepped into a white car and sprayed more bullets in the direction of the victims before getting in with two others and driving away.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 614-461-8477 or by visiting its website. All tips are anonymous.