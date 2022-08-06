COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Surveillance video sent to NBC4 captured the moment a stolen truck was used by a burglar as a battering ram Friday morning to get into a Columbus camera store.

The video shows the utility truck, which investigators say was stolen from BBR Utility Contractors, going through the front entrance of Midwest Photo at 2887 Silver Dr.

The full surveillance video can be seen below. Video courtesy of Moishe Appelbaum.

Police said they believe a second suspect also acted as a getaway driver, as the burglar left the stolen truck inside the entrance. A photo taken at the scene showed parts of the ceiling had been pulled down when the truck plowed through the entrance, and wreckage from the crash littered the floor of the store.

Investigators told NBC4 that the burglar made off with several items from Midwest Photo, but did not have further details. The store’s website indicates that it sells professional photo and video cameras, tripods, lighting kits, gimbals and more. Many of the products for sale on the website start at $500 or more.