COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four shootings at Columbus parks in just three weeks, with the most recent Saturday at Weinland Park.

Columbus police have released surveillance video from the park.

The shooting, which injured an 8-year-old girl, happened around 6:15 p.m. About three minutes after the girl is shot, the police arrive at the scene.

Whatever fight police said was happening before the shooting stopped as soon as people there realized what happened.

In the video above, the girl is highlighted on the left; the people involved in the argument on the right. The video has been edited to not show the girl being shot.

According to court documents, the suspect, Torrence Ahart, 28, told police the shot he fired was supposed to be a warning shot to break up the fight. Police said the fight Ahart said he was trying to break up involved mace and knives.

At last check, the girl is stable at the hospital and Ahart is due back in court later this month.