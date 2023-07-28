Police are searching for a man who allegedly punched a COTA bus driver. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a man seen punching a COTA bus driver on a security camera just before fireworks started at Red White & BOOM.

CPD said that on July 3, at 9:41 p.m., a man boarded a COTA bus near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Jack Gibbs Boulevard near the I-670 overpass. Police said that the man, estimated to be 18 to 26 years of age, got on the bus, and immediately walked towards the back without paying the transit fee.

The bus driver called the passenger back to the front of the bus and told him he had to pay for his ride. Video surveillance caught the man throwing a punch at the driver, who police said was hit in the face. The man then reportedly got off the bus.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect accused of assault is asked to contact the investigating detective at 614-645-1435 or zrosen@columbuspolice.org.